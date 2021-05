SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, P

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SPB vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Exhibition Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Salt Pond Breakers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 09:00 PM (IST) May 21. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket. On Friday, Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the VPL T10 tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 08.30 PM (IST).

Time: 09.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

SPB vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Oziko Williams, Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe, Sunil Ambris (C), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne (VC), Jevon Samuel.

SPB vs FCSProbable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan.

SPB vs FCS Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope and Cody Grant.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

