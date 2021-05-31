It is reported by Cricbuzz that spectators are likely to be allowed for the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021, which will be played in the UAE in the September-October window. It is understood that the UAE government will allow the fans in the stadium on the condition that they will be vaccinated.

In fact, most of the UAE population has already been vaccinated. It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Emirates Cricket Board will not have many issues in hosting the spectators unless the local government comes up with an event-specific rule.

“The vaccinated fans can be allowed up to 50 per cent of the [stadium] capacity,” a UAE board official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla had confirmed on Saturday that the second leg of the IPL will be hosted in the UAE. There are 31 matches remaining in the 14th season of the tournament and the league is expected to resume on September 19 and the final could be played on October 10.

It is expected that the ECB officials won’t face a lot of issues in organising the IPL as they had done the same in September-October in UAE in 2020. However, they could face some problems to host the Men’s T20 World Cup based on the decision of the ICC.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian board had decided to indefinitely postpone IPL 2021 after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Since then a lot of players have got inoculated, which will help in the smooth conduct of the second phase of IPL 2021.