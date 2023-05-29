Spooky Similarities Between IPL, PSL 2023 Leave Fans Stunned

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 final clash between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium was postponed due to the heavy rain and bad weather condition in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on 29th May, which is the reserve day for the final.

Uncanny Resemblance Between IPL 2023 & PSL 2023

After the dramatic postponement of the IPL 2023 final, the internet is talking about the strange resemblance between the latest editions of the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League. There are many incidents that are totally identical by coincidence in the two leagues this year.

The first match of the season and the final were played between the same teams. In IPL 2023, it is CSK and GT and for PSL 2023 it was the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans that headlined the first and final match.

Gujarat Titans and Lahore Qalandars were the defending champions and played both the first and the final match. The other team that competed against defending champions in the first match had a wicket-keeper batter as their skipper. MS Dhoni for CSK and Mohammad Rizwan for MS.