A new year, new hope. 2020 has left us and the world is welcoming 2021. A lot happened in the past year with coronavirus pandemic turning normal life upside down, affecting each and every sphere of our lives. Sports wasn't untouched either with several events either delayed or cancelled altogether. <p></p> <p></p>With major sports events including the likes of Tokyo Olympics, Euro Championships, T20 World Cup among others postponed by a year, 2021 will see a packed calendar, coronavirus pandemic permitting. Fans can look forward to non-stop action in almost every discipline and we bring to you a list of all the major events scheduled to take place in the coming 12 months. <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>CRICKET</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>February 5-March 8:</strong> India v England Test series <p></p> <p></p><strong>March 12-20:</strong> India v England T20I series <p></p> <p></p><strong>March 23-28:</strong> India v England ODI series <p></p> <p></p><strong>April-May:</strong> IPL (Tentative) <p></p> <p></p><strong>June:</strong> ICC World Test Championship Final <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 4-September 14:</strong> India tour of England <p></p> <p></p><strong>October-November:</strong> ICC Men's T20 World Cup (India) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Olympics (Japan)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>July 23-August 8:</strong> Tokyo Olympics <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 24-September 5:</strong> Tokyo Paralympics <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>FOOTBALL</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 11-July 11:</strong> Euro Championship <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 11-July 10:</strong> Copa America <p></p> <p></p>English Premier League (season continues) <p></p> <p></p>La Liga (season continues) <p></p> <p></p>Bundesliga (season continues) <p></p> <p></p>Serie A (season continues) <p></p> <p></p><strong>May 15:</strong> FA Cup final <p></p> <p></p>Champions League (season continues) <p></p> <p></p>Europa League (season continues) <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>TENNIS</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>February 8-21:</strong> Australian Open <p></p> <p></p><strong>May 23-June 6:</strong> French Open <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 28-July 11:</strong> Wimbledon <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 30-September 12:</strong> US Open <p></p> <p></p><strong>November 22-28:</strong> Davis Cup Finals <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>BADMINTON</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>January 12-17:</strong> Thailand Open, Bangkok <p></p> <p></p><strong>January 27-31:</strong> BWF World Tour Finals, Bangkok <p></p> <p></p><strong>March 17-21:</strong> All England, Birmingham <p></p> <p></p><strong>March 31-April 4:</strong> Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur <p></p> <p></p><strong>April 13-18:</strong> Singapore Open, Singapore <p></p> <p></p><strong>April 27-May 2:</strong> Badminton Asia Championships <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 8-13:</strong> Indonesia Open, Jakarta <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 24-29:</strong> Hyderabad Open <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 7-12:</strong> Taipei Open, Taipei City <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 21-26:</strong> China Open, Changzhou <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 28-October 3:</strong> Japan Open, Tokyo <p></p> <p></p><strong>October 12-17:</strong> Syed Modi India International, Lucknow <p></p> <p></p><strong>October 19-24:</strong> Denmark Open, Odense V <p></p> <p></p><strong>December 15-19:</strong> BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Guangzhou <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>FORMULA ONE 2021</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>March 21 - December 25 <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>(All dates tentative and subject to change)</em></strong>