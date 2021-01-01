A new year, new hope. 2020 has left us and the world is welcoming 2021. A lot happened in the past year with coronavirus pandemic turning normal life upside down, affecting each and every sphere of our lives. Sports wasn’t untouched either with several events either delayed or cancelled altogether.

With major sports events including the likes of Tokyo Olympics, Euro Championships, T20 World Cup among others postponed by a year, 2021 will see a packed calendar, coronavirus pandemic permitting. Fans can look forward to non-stop action in almost every discipline and we bring to you a list of all the major events scheduled to take place in the coming 12 months.

CRICKET

February 5-March 8: India v England Test series

March 12-20: India v England T20I series

March 23-28: India v England ODI series

April-May: IPL (Tentative)

June: ICC World Test Championship Final

August 4-September 14: India tour of England

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India)

Olympics (Japan)

July 23-August 8: Tokyo Olympics

August 24-September 5: Tokyo Paralympics

FOOTBALL

June 11-July 11: Euro Championship

June 11-July 10: Copa America

English Premier League (season continues)

La Liga (season continues)

Bundesliga (season continues)

Serie A (season continues)

May 15: FA Cup final

Champions League (season continues)

Europa League (season continues)

TENNIS

February 8-21: Australian Open

May 23-June 6: French Open

June 28-July 11: Wimbledon

August 30-September 12: US Open

November 22-28: Davis Cup Finals

BADMINTON

January 12-17: Thailand Open, Bangkok

January 27-31: BWF World Tour Finals, Bangkok

March 17-21: All England, Birmingham

March 31-April 4: Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur

April 13-18: Singapore Open, Singapore

April 27-May 2: Badminton Asia Championships

June 8-13: Indonesia Open, Jakarta

August 24-29: Hyderabad Open

September 7-12: Taipei Open, Taipei City

September 21-26: China Open, Changzhou

September 28-October 3: Japan Open, Tokyo

October 12-17: Syed Modi India International, Lucknow

October 19-24: Denmark Open, Odense V

December 15-19: BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Guangzhou

FORMULA ONE 2021

March 21 – December 25

(All dates tentative and subject to change)