SR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Zimbabwe T20 Match 8

SR vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions Zimbabwe T20

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe T20 – Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SR vs ME at Old Hararians Stadium: In match no. 8 of Zimbabwe T20 tournament, the league’s top two teams – Southern Rocks and Mashonaland Eagles will take on each other at the Old Hararians Stadium ground on Wednesday. The Zimbabwe T20 SR vs ME match will start at 1.30 PM IST – April 14. Southern Rocks are currently third on the points table with two wins and one loss so far. They started their campaign with a four-wicket win over MidWest Rhinos in their opening fixture before beating Matabeleland Tuskers by 7 wickets in their next match. Meanwhile, Mashonaland Eagles also have similar same win-loss record just like Southern Rockers. However, the team sits on top of the points table due to a superior net run-rate. They won their last group stage encounter against Mid West Rhinos and will look to carry on the winning momentum Here is the Zimbabwe T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and SR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, SR vs ME Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SR vs ME Probable XIs Zimbabwe T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe T20.

TOSS: The Zimbabwe T20 toss between Southern Rocks and Mashonaland Eagles will take place at 1 PM IST – April 14.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Hararians Stadium.

SR vs ME My Dream11 Team

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakbva (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (VC), Cephas Zhuwawo, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Welsey Madhevere, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Blessing Muzarabani, Patrick Mambo, Tanaka Chivanga.

SR vs ME Probable Playing XIs

Southern Rocks: Richmond Mutumbami (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Patrick Mambo, Delan Hondo, Travor Mutsamba, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Cephas Zhuwao.

Mashonaland Eagles: Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura.

SR vs ME Squads

Southern Rocks: Richmond Mutumbami (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Patrick Mambo, Delan Hondo, Travor Mutsamba, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Cephas Zhuwao.

Mashonaland Eagles: Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SR Dream11 Team/ ME Dream11 Team/ Southern Rocks Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mashonaland Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Zimbabwe T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.