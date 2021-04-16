SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Zimbabwe T20 Match 9

SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Predictions Zimbabwe T20

The third playoff game in the Zimbabwe T20 will be played between Southern Rocks and Mountaineers at the Hararians at Harare on Friday. The Southern Rocks had got off to a good start as they won both their matches in the league stage and bagged 20 points. However, they have veered off the track in the last two matches as they lost both of them. Thus, SR managed to finish in third place in the league stage standings.

On the other hand, Mountaineers have also won two and lost as many to finish at fourth place in the table. Both the teams will now aim to come up with their best to boost their chances of going all the way in the competition. It will be the perfect time for both these teams to peak their game.

TOSS: The Zimbabwe T20 toss between Southern Rocks and Mountaineers will take place at 12:30 PM IST – April 16.

SR vs MOU My Dream11 Team

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwawo (C), Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, William Mashinge, Shingirai Masakasaza (VC), Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Brighton Chipungu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano.

SR vs MOU Probable Playing XIs

Southern Rocks: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

SR vs MOU Squads

Southern Rocks: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Time and Date: 1:00 PM IST, 16th April

Venue – Hararians, Harare, Zimbabwe.

