Sreensath Wants Virat Kohli To Score Century Against DC To Give Great Tribute To Dada - WATCH

An ex-Indian cricketer wants Virat Kohli to score century against Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

Updated: May 6, 2023 1:15 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Delhi Capitals on April 15 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, where RCB won by 23 runs.

After the game, several videos of ex-India captain Ganguly and RCB's Virat Kohli several videos of them went viral. In one of the videos, Ganguly could be seen cutting in front of the queue while DC coach Ricky Ponting spoke to Virat Kohli as players and staff from both teams were waiting in queue for the traditional post-match handshakes. Many Twitter users believed that the couple was purposefully avoiding one another.

These two teams will take the field against each other on Saturday in Match No. 50, former. Indian pacer S Sreesanth has added fuel to the fire by saying that he wants Kohli to score a century in the game 'as a tribute to Dada.'

"Match No. 50. Golden match of the IPL. This is going to be very exciting. DC playing RCB. No. 1 for me is captain vs captain. Virat Kohli vs Warner. It is going to be a thriller to watch as DC just won a game and RCB is one the verge of taking to the best in the league. Point no. 2 for me is Nortje, the fastest bowler in the league this year. Would love to see him running in hard and making the RCB batsmen dance to his tunes. I am looking forward to it," Sreesanth said in a video by Star Sports on Twitter.

"And the third point is pretty interesting. Would love to see Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. It will be great tribute to Dada too. Virat just go out there and express yourself. Win this for RCB."

 

 

 

