Kochi: Years after getting linked to the spot-fixing saga, former India pacer Sreesanth has finally split the beans on what exactly transpired. In 2013, Sreesanth along with two other Rajasthan Royals cricketers was booked in a spot-fixing scandal that made headlines. The two-time World Cup-winner said why would he do such a thing that too for merely Rs 10 lakhs.

“I had played the Irani Trophy and was looking to play the South African series, so that we can win in September 2013. We were going early, and it moves better in September. My goal was to play that series. A person like that, why would I do it, that too for 10 lakhs?, I am not talking big but I used to have bills of around 2 lakh when I partied around,” he told Sportskeeda.

Adding further, he said that it was his fans and well-wishers who helped him out of that situation.

“In my life, I have only helped and given belief. I have helped a lot of people, and those prayers helped me get out of this,” he added.

Claiming that he was bowling 130-plus after 12 injuries to his toe, Sreesanth also revealed that it was supposed to be a 14-plus over and he had conceded five of four balls.

“It was supposed to be one over and 14-plus runs. I bowled four balls for five runs. No no-ball, no wide and not a single slower ball in an IPL game. I was bowling at 130-plus after 12 surgeries on my toe,” Sreesanth added.

After his ban was lifted, the veteran pacer returned to competitive cricket earlier this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.