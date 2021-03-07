David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>After qualifying for playoffs last season, SRH will look to claim their second IPL trophy. The Hyderabad-based franchise bought three players in IPL Auction to strengthen their bench strength - Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore). <p></p> <p></p>The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices. <p></p> <p></p>Last year, SRH was hampered by injuries as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh missed a major part of the season, but Warner's inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Mumbai Indians will miss playing at Eden Gardens in 2021 season. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad Fixtures, Timing and Venues</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Match 1. 11-04 Chennai SRH vs KKR, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 2. 14-04 Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 3. 17-04 Chennai Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 4. 21-04 Chennai Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 5. 25-04 Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 6. 28-04 Delhi Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 7. 02-05 Delhi Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 8. 04-05 Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 9. 07-05 Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 10. 09-05 Kolkata Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 13-05 Kolkata Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 12. 17-05 Kolkata Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 13. 19-05 Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm <p></p> <p></p>Match 14. 21-05 Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm.