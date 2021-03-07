David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.

After qualifying for playoffs last season, SRH will look to claim their second IPL trophy. The Hyderabad-based franchise bought three players in IPL Auction to strengthen their bench strength – Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore).

The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices.

Last year, SRH was hampered by injuries as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh missed a major part of the season, but Warner’s inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Mumbai Indians will miss playing at Eden Gardens in 2021 season.

Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad Fixtures, Timing and Venues

Match 1. 11-04 Chennai SRH vs KKR, 7.30 pm

Match 2. 14-04 Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 7.30 pm

Match 3. 17-04 Chennai Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 4. 21-04 Chennai Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

Match 5. 25-04 Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm

Match 6. 28-04 Delhi Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 7. 02-05 Delhi Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

Match 8. 04-05 Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm

Match 9. 07-05 Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 pm

Match 10. 09-05 Kolkata Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 13-05 Kolkata Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm

Match 12. 17-05 Kolkata Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 13. 19-05 Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

Match 14. 21-05 Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm.