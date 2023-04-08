SRH owner Kavya Maran Celebrating After LSG's Kyle Mayers' Dismissal During IPL 2023- WATCH

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran was on the top of the world as Lucknow Super Gaints' opening batter Kyle Mayers got out. Defending a low target of 122, SRH's Farooqi got the big scalp of Kyle Mayers. After Kyle got out, Kavya celebrated the big wicket. She has always been there for her team, cheering for them from the stands.

SRH vs LSG

Krunal Pandya's all-round show first helped the Lucknow Super Giants to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 on a sluggish black-soil pitch in tenth match of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pandya then chipped in with 34 off 23 balls and shared a 55-run partnership off 38 balls for the third wicket with captain K.L. Rahul, who top-scored with 35, to complete chase of 122 with four overs to spare and take the side to a comfortable five-wicket victory. Their second victory at home meant Lucknow are the new table-toppers in the ten-team competition.

Krunal was undoubtedly the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, constantly attacking the stumps to pick a tidy 3-18 in his four overs. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra took 2-23 while Ravi Bishnoi, and Yash Thakur chipped in with a scalp each.

With this win, LSG have moved to the top spot in the points table while SRH are reeling at the last spot.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 34, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3-18, Amit Mishra 2-23) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 127/5 in 16 overs (KL Rahul 35, Krunal Pandya 34; Adil Rashid 2-23, Fazalhaq Farooqui 1-13) by five wickets