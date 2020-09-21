Kane Williamson - who was the orange cap holder two years ago with SRH - could miss out on the IPL opener on Monday against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah, feels ex-New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris. Styris feels with David Warner making a comeback in the side after the suspension, Williamson will sit out to give the side the balance. <p></p> <p></p>"Kane Williamson sits out, I know he is the orange cap holder two years ago when Warner was serving his suspension for the year, but I just think with the balance of that side, they have got a proven David Warner," Styris said Star Sports' show Game Plan. <p></p> <p></p>Styris also said that Warner and Virat Kohli are among the two best batsmen in the world currently and the Australian also has a good bond with England's Jonny Bairstow and hence the two of them will open. <p></p> <p></p>"He, along with Kohli, have been the two-best batsman in this competition for many years now. His leadership is terrific. I think he really buys into as well the culture and the group of SRH. So, I think Bairstow's performance last year and the relationship he has with Warner at the top. They just seem to gel and sink nicely," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The franchise is clearly facing a problem of plenty, but again, that is a good situation to be in. <p></p><h2>SRH v BLR</h2> <p></p>Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as momentum would be crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. A cliffhanger can be expected from the two dark horses of the tournament. For RCB, they will have a lot to play for as they are one of the franchises that has never won the coveted title. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;