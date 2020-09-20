SRH vs BLR Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 21, 7:30 PM IST Monday

SRH vs BLR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SRH vs BLR Dream11 Predictions South Group Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their respective IPL 2020 campaigns from Monday evening when they lock horns in Dubai. Both the sides are led by two of the finest batsmen of the current generation in Virat Kohli and David Warner. Last season was forgettable for RCB as they finished with the wooden spoon. SRH made the playoffs after finishing fourth in the standings. They, however, lost to Delhi Capital in the Eliminator.

SRH have once one the title, back in 2016 when they defeated RCB in the summit clash. However, RCB have thrice made the final but the trophy has remained elusive. Will this year be theirs?

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for SRH vs BLR.

SRH vs BLR TOSS TIME: 7:00 PM IST

SRH vs BLR Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SRH vs BLR My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), David Warner (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SRH Dream11 Team/ BLR Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more