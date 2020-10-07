SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Tips And Hints: Fantasy XI For Today’s IPL 2020, Match 22 Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium October 8, 7:30 PM IST Thursday

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions 21st Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 8, Thursday: What connects Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, apart from the fact that they both are currently in the bottom half of the IPL 2020 points table? A struggling bowling attack. SRH’s problems have been compounded with the dependable Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the season due to a thigh muscle injury. Barring Rashid Khan and T Natarajan, SRH bowlers continue to leak runs – as was evident against Mumbai Indians. KXIP also have bowling woes and their strength is the batting department. Currently, they are at the bottom of the standings.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 22nd match of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

KL Rahul (captain), Jonny Bairstow (vice-captain), David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammed Shami, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

