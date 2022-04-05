<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Over the years, fans have got used to seeing the Pandya brothers play together for Mumbai Indians. But, at the auction earlier this year - both found different franchises and for the first time - as per their admission - were playing against each other. While Krunal Pandya is playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik is leading the Gujarat Titans. <p></p> <p></p>Hence, it was strange for fans to see Krunal bowl to Hardik in their tournament opener. In that game, Krunal won the battle of the brothers as he dismissed Hardik cheaply. <p></p> <p></p>After Lucknow's 12-run win over Hyderabad on Monday at the DY Patil stadium, Krunal was asked if he is missing not playing alongside his brother. To that, he said: "Not At All." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;