Mumbai: Over the years, fans have got used to seeing the Pandya brothers play together for Mumbai Indians. But, at the auction earlier this year – both found different franchises and for the first time – as per their admission – were playing against each other. While Krunal Pandya is playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik is leading the Gujarat Titans.

Hence, it was strange for fans to see Krunal bowl to Hardik in their tournament opener. In that game, Krunal won the battle of the brothers as he dismissed Hardik cheaply.

After Lucknow’s 12-run win over Hyderabad on Monday at the DY Patil stadium, Krunal was asked if he is missing not playing alongside his brother. To that, he said: “Not At All.”