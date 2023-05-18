SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Aiden Markam's Cryptic Response To Question On Umran Malik's Exclusion From Playing XI

Umran Malik has not been a part of the playing 11 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad since their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

New Delhi: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is taking on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on Thursday. The pacer Umran Malik was once again not a part of the SRH playing 11.

When Aiden Markram was asked about Umran's exclusion from the playing 11, the SRH skipper didn't give any clear answer and said "Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really know what's behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor."

Umran Malik has not been a part of the playing 11 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad since their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on April 19. The pacer had quite a dismal outing in that match as he only got one over to bowl and he leaked away 22 runs in it.

The omission of Umran from the playing 11 is also disappointing considering he is one of the bowlers that represents Team India on the International level. SRH hasn't had an impressive season either and a player like Umran deserves more chances despite a couple of bad games, considering what he brings to the table.

SRH vs RCB Playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj