SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kavya Maran's Reaction Goes Viral After Michael Bracewell Dismisses Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi In Same Over
Kavya Maran, who was in the stands supporting her team SRH was highly disappointed after that and her reaction to the early wickets is now going viral on the internet.
New Delhi: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad is facing Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday. RCB got off to a good start as they dismissed both SRH openers inside the powerplay
Michael Bracewell provided the visitors with two big wickets in his very first over. Kavya Maran, who was in the stands supporting her team SRH was highly disappointed after that and her reaction to the early wickets is now going viral on the internet.
?Kavya Maran. Spotted
Good Luck to SRH Fans #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/vQwhSHs3Go
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufddal_vohraa) May 18, 2023
Both Abhishek Sharma (11 off 14) and Rahul Tripathi (15 off 12) were seemingly struggling and were unable to score runs freely. However, Heinrich Klaasen, the man in form turned the tides with his quickfire style.
He took the charge right away and attacked the RCB bowlers. He smashed 38 runs off the first 18 balls itself and revived the hosts' falling innings. His knock will be crucial in order for SRH to put a huge total in front of RCB.
SRH vs RCB Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav
COMMENTS