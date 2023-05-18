New Delhi: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad is facing Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday. RCB got off to a good start as they dismissed both SRH openers inside the powerplay

Michael Bracewell provided the visitors with two big wickets in his very first over. Kavya Maran, who was in the stands supporting her team SRH was highly disappointed after that and her reaction to the early wickets is now going viral on the internet.