SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Hyderabad Weather Report: Will Rain Dent RCB's Playoff Chances?

RCB will take on SRH in a must win game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This is a must win game for RCB to keep playoff hopes alive in IPL 2023.

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad on May 18. This is a must-win game for RCB who have 12 points in 12 matches. A win for RCB in the remaining two games will take them through the playoffs but a loss against SRH will severely dent their hopes as they will then need other results to go their way and ensure that RCB win against Gujarat Titans. The table toppers have been in fine form and beating the Hardik Pandya-led side won't be easy for the RCB which makes the coming game against SRH even more important.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Pitch Report The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The wicket has not been the best to bat, with the venue being the second lowest in terms of runs scored this season. The runs per wicket here is just 23 and teams chasing have found it hard to get going with the pitch getting even slower in the second inning.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 65 Weather Report The good news for RCB fans is that there is no threat of rain in Hyderabad so we will get a full game. The temperature during the match will hover around 27 degrees while the wind speed will be at 13 km/h. There will be a 4 per cent cloud cover but the chances of rain stand 0 per cent.

SRH vs RCB Head To Head SRH have enjoyed decent success over RCB, winning 12 of the 21 matches, including the 2016 IPL final. SRH, however, has struggled this year at home, winning just one of the six matches played.

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips/Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen