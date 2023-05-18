SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 500 Runs In Six IPL Seasons

Virat became the first Indian batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 500 runs in 6 different IPL editions.

New Delhi: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad batting first put 186 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of five wickets with the help of Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL century. The RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided their team with the perfect start for this massive chase.

Virat became the first Indian batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 500 runs in 6 different IPL editions. Earlier, the record was just held by the current DC skipper, David Warner.

This is also the second time in history that an IPL pair has scored more than 800 runs together. The last time this happened was back in 2016 and the pair was none other than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Heinrich Klaasen's Ton Hep SRH Put 186 On Board Heinrich Klaasen smashed his maiden IPL ton in the match against RCB. This was the seventh century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the second one from SRH batter, the first one being Harry Brook.