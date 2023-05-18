Advertisement

SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli Smashes Sixth IPL Century, Joins Elite List With Chris Gayle

Virat Kohli became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries. He joined the list with Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League

May 18, 2023

New Delhi: Virat Kohli became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries. He joined the list with Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League. This was also the second century of the match, first one came from the bat of SRH's Heinrich Klaasen.

The RCB star batter ended his four-year-long century drought in the Indian Premier League and he brings it up in style with a six on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery. Virat's ton of the match is the 8th century of IPL 2023.

His 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis ensure the visitors with two crucial points for the playoffs. Their road to the top four opened up with this win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on Thursday.

Virat's former RCB teammate, AB de Villiers couldn't hold himself back and reacted to this amazing century from the modern-day great. He tweeted his reaction after the century.

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter With 500 Runs In Six IPL Seasons

Kohli became the first Indian batter in the history of the IPL to score more than 500 runs in six different Indian Premier League seasons. Apart from Kohli, the record was just held by the current DC skipper, David Warner.

This match also marks the second time in history that an IPL pair has scored more than 800 runs together. The last time this happened was back in 2016 and the pair was none other than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

