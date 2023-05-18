New Delhi: Virat Kohli became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries. He joined the list with Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League. This was also the second century of the match, first one came from the bat of SRH's Heinrich Klaasen.

The RCB star batter ended his four-year-long century drought in the Indian Premier League and he brings it up in style with a six on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery. Virat's ton of the match is the 8th century of IPL 2023.

His 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis ensure the visitors with two crucial points for the playoffs. Their road to the top four opened up with this win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on Thursday.

Virat's former RCB teammate, AB de Villiers couldn't hold himself back and reacted to this amazing century from the modern-day great. He tweeted his reaction after the century.