SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli Talks With Wife Anushka Sharma On Video Call After Century Knock
After the match, Virat Kohli was seen talking with his wife Anushka Sharma on a video call. The picture of which is now going viral on the internet
New Delhi: Virat Kohli's excellent century (100 off 63) and Faf du Plessis' fine fifty (71 off 47) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Match No. 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Thursday.
After the match, Virat Kohli was seen talking with his wife Anushka Sharma on a video call. The picture of which is now going viral on the internet. The power couple is loved by their fans as they never fail to appreciate each other. It was again seen in Anushka Sharma's Instagram story for the modern-day great.
Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match
Virat Kohli Addresses His 6th IPL Ton
"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH). I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique," said Kohli in the post-match show.
"I think it's the tattoos (partnership with Faf). It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact. Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people," he added.
