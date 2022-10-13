<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Sri Lanka on Thursday edged Pakistan by one run in a last-ball thriller of the second semifinal of Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Thursday to set up a meeting with India in the final of the multi-nation event on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Needing nine runs to win from the last over, which became three runs off the final ball, Nida Dar was run-out while attempting to take a second run, as Pakistan managed to make 121/6 in their 20 overs, falling just a run short of Sri Lanka's 122/6 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Electing to bat first, though captain Chamari Athapaththu fell for ten early in the innings, other batters stepped up when it mattered the most. There was a 50-run partnership between Harshitha Madavi (35 off 41 balls, one four) and Nilakshi de Silva (14 off 27 balls) for the third wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from the duo, opener Anushka Sanjeewani made 26 off 21 balls, which included one four and one six. For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu bagged figures of 3/17 while spinners Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar and right-arm fast bowler Aiman Anwer took one wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 123, Pakistan's openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin shared a 31-run stand, before the former ran herself out on the first ball of the fourth over. Captain Bismah Maroof joined Sidra and the pair added a 16-run partnership for the second wicket, before the latter gave a catch to diving short third man while playing a reverse sweep off Inoka Ranaweera on the last ball of the seventh over. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan were in a spot of bother when they lost Omaima Sohail in the 11th over. But Bismah joined forces with Nida for a 42-run stand for the fourth wickets. Bismah was going strong and leading the chase for her team before being castled for 42 off 41 balls, laced with four fours. <p></p> <p></p>Bismah's dismissal gave a ray of hope to Sri Lanka to make a comeback in the match. They did make full use of that chance and restricted Pakistan to 121/6, with Nida making a run-a-ball 26, and hitting one four, but couldn't her team to the final of Women's Asia Cup. For Sri Lanka, Inoka bagged 2/17, while Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari had a scalp each as the side entered Women's Asia Cup final after 14 years. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 122/6 in 20 overs (Harshitha Madavi 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3/17) beat Pakistan 121/6 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2/17) by one run