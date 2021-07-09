<strong>Colombo:</strong> Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka are set to take on India in a six-match white-ball series starting July 13. Flower has been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival. <p></p> <p></p>"Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team Grant Flower has tested positive for COVID-19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease. <p></p> <p></p>"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," it further stated. <p></p> <p></p>The SLC said Flower is "now undergoing due medical protocols." <p></p> <p></p>All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested. <p></p> <p></p>Flower is a former Zimbabwe batting great and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Already, three Sri Lankan players are facing an inquiry for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in the UK during the tour.