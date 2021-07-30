New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to ban the trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwell for a period of one year from International for their bubble breach in England. The trio had breached the bio bubble during the limited-over series against England and they were immediately sent back home.

Furthermore, the trio has been banned for six months from the domestic circuit. Moreover, the trio has been fined a huge amount of 10 million Sri Lanka rupees in relation to their bio bubble.

It was earlier reported that the trio will be handed over long suspensions and it has now being confirmed by Sri Lanka cricket.

“It’s a very eminent committee that has made these recommendations – a committee that has a former Supreme Court judge – so we will have to take it very seriously,” SLC secretary Mohan de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. “But we will be taking the matter up for discussion at the executive committee meeting on Friday.”

The Sri Lanka Cricket has come out hard on these three players who acted irresponsibly in England. Thus, the trio will miss the T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka and they will be able to join the national team before the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in 2022, in Australia.

It has been reported that these three players have been handed harsher punishment because of their involvement in previous disciplinary incidents.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the third T20I against India by seven wickets to seal the series. Wanindu Hasaranga scalped four wickets and conceded only nine runs in his four overs and thus was awarded the Player of the match. Hasaranga was also awarded the Player of the series for his brilliant performance.