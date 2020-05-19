With curfew easing in Sri Lanka, their national cricket board plans to go ahead with series against India and Bangladesh in July.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was due to host India in late June for three ODIs and as many T20Is before a three-match Test series against Bangladesh. With coronavirus wreaking havoc with the sports calendar, the tours looked destined to be either cancelled or postponed.

However, in light of the recent coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka, SLC is hopeful there won’t be an issue in international cricket returning to the country July.

“We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. “As of now, those series haven’t been postponed.”

BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to confirm the tour but their agreement will be dependent on the ease of movement within and outside their respective countries.

“We have to look at travelling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion [with the SLC], so all the factors will come into play. We have to be mindful of the players’ readiness, too, but that’s going to happen,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

Even SLC will be dependent on the government who will have to lift travel restrictions and ensure secure environment for the players and officials involved to give the green signal for the tours to go ahead.