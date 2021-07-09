<strong>Colombo</strong>: Sri Lankan team's data analyst G T Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against India, the country's cricket board said on Friday, a day after its batting coach Grant Flower contracted the virus. <p></p> <p></p>Niroshan is currently being treated as per the medical protocols. <p></p> <p></p>"The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive. <p></p> <p></p>"Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols." <p></p> <p></p>On Thursday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India. <p></p> <p></p>All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested. <p></p> <p></p>Before testing negative, Sri Lanka's squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka are set to take on India in a six-match white-ball series starting July 13. Flower had been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival. <p></p> <p></p>Flower is a former Zimbabwe batsman and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Already, three Sri Lankan players are facing an inquiry for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in UK during the tour. <p></p> <p></p>England's entire ODI squad and support staff were forced into self-isolation after a number of COVID positive cases, forcing the England &amp; Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to name an entirely new 18-man squad ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>With PTI Inputs</strong>