Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In Sri Lanka

Sharjah: Afghanistan will clash against Sri Lanka in the first fixture of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 3rd September. Afghanistan has shown commendable performance till now and has maintained its winning campaign in the group matches. The Mohammad Nabi-led side is hoping to continue the feat and get a massive victory in this match.

On the other side, Sri Lanka has somehow managed to get their place in the Super Four stage after defeating Bangladesh in the do-or-die match on Thursday. Though the Islanders have already lost the group stage match against Afghanistan, skipper Dasun Shanaka will expect that the side could play the Super Four match with its full strength to get the victory.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in India.

What date will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be broadcasted?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be televised on Star Sports Network in Sri Lanka.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.