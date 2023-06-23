Sri Lanka vs Oman, SL vs OMN Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11
Best players list of SL vs OMN, Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report
Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 11
Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is more suitable for batters. 287 is the average score that is scored by a batter at this venue, while 399 is the highest score scored by a batter at this venue.
On the other hand, the weather is predicted to be slightly cloudy. There are 10% chances of rain. During the day, the temperature can rise to 22 degrees Celcius with a wind speed of 21km/h.
Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jatinder Singh
All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis
