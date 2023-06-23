Sri Lanka vs Oman, SL vs OMN Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11

Best players list of SL vs OMN, Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka vs Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Friday, June 23, 2023.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of SL vs OMN, Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN) Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Match Time, Date And Venue Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 11

Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Pitch And Weather Report The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is more suitable for batters. 287 is the average score that is scored by a batter at this venue, while 399 is the highest score scored by a batter at this venue.

On the other hand, the weather is predicted to be slightly cloudy. There are 10% chances of rain. During the day, the temperature can rise to 22 degrees Celcius with a wind speed of 21km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Probable Playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

Sri Lanka vs Oman World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11 (SL vs OMN)- Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga