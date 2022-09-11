Dubai: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are ready for the big final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Both the teams have played some brilliant cricket to reach the final of the tournament. This Asia Cup campaign has been really special for Sri Lanka as no one considered them a title contender before the start of the tournament.

The tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sri Lanka due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, so a title will be a huge thing for the team. The final will be a close affair as both the teams are on top of their form right now. On that note, let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both teams for the match.

Sri Lanka’s playing XI-Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan’s playing XI- Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.