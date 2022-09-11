SL vs PAK T20I in Dubai: Weather Forecast

Dubai: Sri Lanka will take Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The Dasun Shanaka-led side has proved to be a surprise package of the tournament as they reached the final by beating the top teams like India and Pakistan.

However, the final of the tournament will be a different animal for both teams. According to weather.com, the maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celcius during the daytime and 29 degrees Celcius at night. The wind speed will be from the East at 13 km/hr and humidity will be 67% in Dubai.

SL vs PAK T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs PAK T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always been batting-friendly. Hence, both teams will look to score big runs while batting.

Toss Timing

The toss is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka’s playing XI-Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan’s playing XI- Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.