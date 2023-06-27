Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Sri Lanka vs Scotland Today Match Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will face Scotland in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on June 27 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be a very exciting match, as both teams have won their last three matches, respectively. Both teams have defeated the UAE, Oman, and Ireland.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a balanced pitch. Both batters and bowlers can showcase their skills during the battle. The batter can go for big runs, while the Spinners and pacers using variations can get the players out easily, especially in the middle over.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Bulawayo; there are no chances of rain. The temperature is expected to rise up to 24 degrees Celcius with a wind speed of 11km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Scotland match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.