<h2>Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I</h2> <p></p>Sri Lanka will take on visitors to South Africa in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 12. <p></p> <p></p>The first T20I was a humdinger of a contest, with South Africa emerging victorious by 28 runs. After opting to bat first, the Proteas put up 163 runs on the board, riding on significant contributions from their top order. <p></p><div id=":22d.ma" class="Mu SP" data-tooltip="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:24 PM UTC+5:30"><span id=":22d.co" class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr">In reply, Sri Lanka got off to quite a decent start but wickets fell in clumps which prevented them from chasing what was quite a par total. Dinesh Chandimal's swashbuckling half-century went in vain as most of the other batsmen failed to play a supporting role.</span></div> <p></p><div id=":22e.ma" class="Mu SP" title="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30" data-tooltip="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30"> <p></p><div id=":22e.at" class="xH"></div> <p></p><span id=":22e.co" class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr">Sri Lanka crashed to a 28-run loss as the South Africa spinners wreaked havoc on a track that had plenty of grip and turn on offer. However, the hosts will be looking to make a booming comeback and replicate their heroics from the ODI series comes the second T20I.</span></div> <p></p><div title="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30" data-tooltip="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30"></div> <p></p><div title="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30" data-tooltip="September 12, 2021 at 6:54:34 PM UTC+5:30"></div>