Lahore: Sri Lanka Women will tour Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs between May 24 and June 5 this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday. The three ODIs will form a part of the ICC Women’s Championship in which Pakistan finished fifth in the last cycle, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. It will also be the first series to kickstart the third edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, to run from 2022 to 2025.

All the matches will be played at Karachi’s Southend Club — Pakistan’s first international series at the venue since they hosted West Indies for three T20Is in December 2018.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is looking forward to playing the Women’s Championship games for the first time on home soil.

“It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka. This edition provides us with an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage,” said Maroof.

“I am sure the team will perform to its full potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results,” she added.

Both the teams will arrive in Karachi on May 19 and will have three days of practice ahead of the three T20Is.

“This will also be the first international series in Pakistan that will be played outside the hard Managed Event Environment since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020,” a PCB statement said.

Fixtures:

May 24 – 1st T20I

May 26 – 2nd T20I

May 28 – 3rd T20I

Jun 1 – 1st ODI

Jun 3 – 2nd ODI

Jun 5 – 3rd ODI