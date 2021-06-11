Dream11 Prediction Tips

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Today’s Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 7 PM, IST, June 11 Friday.

Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SS vs GG Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals will take place at 6:30 PM IST June 11.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

SS vs GG My Dream11 Team

L Lawrence, M Anil, B Wavel, R Cato, A Moses, K Charles, R John, R Nicklaus, E Larry, P Nelon, L Williams

Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: R Nicklaus

SS vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Matthew Anil (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

SS vs GG Squads

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals

Matthew Anil (WK), McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Roland Cato(C), Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SS Dream11 Team/ GG Dream11 Team/ Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.