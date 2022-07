SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probab

SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For TNPL T20 Match 24, In Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

TOSS: The TNPL T20 match toss between Salem Spartans & Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM IST

Start Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

SS vs RTW My Dream11 Team

Amith Sathvik, S-Ganesh, Murali Vijay (c), N Rajagopal, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario, Ajay Krishna(vc), Ravi Karthikeyan, Murugan Ashwin, G Kishoor, P Saravana-Kumar.

SS vs RTW Probable XI

Salem Spartans: Hari Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, S Abhishek, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin (c), MG Moorthi, Kishoor, G Periyaswamy.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, S Santosh Shiv, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas, Gohulmoorthi S, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Ajay Krishna, Ganesh R.