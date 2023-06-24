SS vs SMP, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 15, Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Saturday

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 15- Match Time, Date And Venue Date and Time: June 24, 2023

Time: 07:15 pm IST

Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 15- Pitch And Weather Report The pitch of the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium is anticipated to provide favourable conditions for both batters and bowlers. Since it is a balanced pitch, there are plenty of opportunities for the players to give their best.

As far as the weather is concerned, the sky is cloudy, and there is a slight 6% chance of rain. The temperature is around 31 C with a moderate wind speed of 11km/h.

SS vs SMP Probable Playing XIs Salem Spartans

Amit Sathvik VP (wk), R Kavin / M Ganesh Moorthi, Kaushik Gandhi, Mann Bafna, S Abishiek, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Sachin Rathi, Sunny Sandhu, Rajendran Karthikeyan

Siechem Madurai Panthers

S Karthik (wk), C Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, D Sudhan, Murugan Ashwin, Balu Surya / Sri Abisek, Dev Rahul, Gurjapneet Singh

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match Match 15 Dream11 Team Wicket keepers: Amit Sathvik

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Hari Nishanth, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh, M Ganesh Moorthi

Captain: Kaushik Gandhi