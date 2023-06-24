Advertisement

SS vs SMP, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 15, Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Saturday

Best players list of SS vs SMP, Siechem Madurai Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Salem Spartans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Friday, June 24, 2023.

Updated: June 24, 2023 4:04 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of SS vs SMP, Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Dream11 Team Player List, Salem Spartans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 Dream11.

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 15- Match Time, Date And Venue

Date and Time: June 24, 2023

Time: 07:15 pm IST

Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 15- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch of the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium is anticipated to provide favourable conditions for both batters and bowlers. Since it is a balanced pitch, there are plenty of opportunities for the players to give their best.

As far as the weather is concerned, the sky is cloudy, and there is a slight 6% chance of rain. The temperature is around 31 C with a moderate wind speed of 11km/h.

SS vs SMP Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans

Amit Sathvik VP (wk), R Kavin / M Ganesh Moorthi, Kaushik Gandhi, Mann Bafna, S Abishiek, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Sachin Rathi, Sunny Sandhu, Rajendran Karthikeyan

Siechem Madurai Panthers

S Karthik (wk), C Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, D Sudhan, Murugan Ashwin, Balu Surya / Sri Abisek, Dev Rahul, Gurjapneet Singh

Salem Spartans (SS) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match Match 15 Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: Amit Sathvik

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Hari Nishanth, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh, M Ganesh Moorthi

Captain: Kaushik Gandhi

Vice-captain: Amit Sathvik

