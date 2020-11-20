SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 52: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Match at North Sydney Oval, 01.35 PM IST November 21 Saturday

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SS-W vs MR-W at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Saturday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women will take on fifth-placed Sydney Sydney Sixers Women at the North Sydney Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs MR-W match will begin at 1.35 PM IST – November 21 in India. Sydney Sixers Women, who have won five out of 12 matches in the season so far, will face a dejected Renegades side. The Melbourne Renegades are placed seventh on the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Tips, SS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 28 toss between Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 01.05 PM (IST) – November 21 in India.

Time: 01.35 PM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Josie Dooley

Batswomen: Amy Satterthwaite, Ashleigh Gardner, Courtney Webb (VC)

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (c), Dane van Niekerk, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Sarah Aley, Carly Leeson, Lisa Griffith

SS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women – Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Ashleigh Gardner, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell

Melbourne Renegades Women: Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Josie Dooley (WK), Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erin Fazackerley, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward, Makinley Blows and Lea Tahuhu.

SS-W vs MR-W Squads

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Cheatle, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith

Melbourne Renegades Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Lizelle Lee, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Ella Hayward, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale, Lea Tahuhu and Amy Yates.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SS-W Dream11 Team/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Renegades Women Women: Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.