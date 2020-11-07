SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 28: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney 9 AM IST November 8 Sunday

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SS-W vs PS-W at Hurstville Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, table-topper Sydney Sixers Women will take on Perth Scorchers Women at the Hurstville Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs PS-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 8 in India. Sydney Sixers Women, who have won four out of six matches in the season so far, will face a dejected Perth Scorchers side. The Scorchers are placed seventh on the points table with one win in 6 games. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 28 – SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Tips, SS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs, SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 28 toss between Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 08.30 AM (IST) – November 8 in India.

Time: 09.00 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (vc)

Batswomen: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Piparo

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham (c), Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Stella Campbell, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn

SS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Cheatle, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel

SS-W vs PS-W Squads

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Cheatle, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

