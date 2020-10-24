SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 3

SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SS-W vs ST-W at North Sydney Oval: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In the match no. 3 of Rebel WBBL on Super Sunday, Sydney Sixers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women at the North Sydney Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs ST-W match will begin at 8.15 AM IST – October 25 in India. It’s even stevens in the Sydney Derby, as Sydney Sixers Women have won six games whereas Sydney Thunder Women have won five games in the last edition of WBBL. Sydney Sixers Women finished at the fifth spot, having won seven out of 14 games. Sydney Thunder Women, on the other side, had won five out of 14 games they played in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Sydney Thunder Women won the inaugural edition of the title by beating the same opposition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 3 – SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Tips, SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 3 toss between Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 7.45 AM (IST) – October 25 in India.

Time: 8.15 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

SS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (C), Dane Van Niekerk, Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers: Hannah Darlington (VC), Lauren Smith, Lisa Griffith

SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks.

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman.

SS-W vs ST-W Squads

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W): Ellyse Perry (C), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes.

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W): Rachael Haynes (C), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

