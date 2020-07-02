SSCS vs SCL Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Soufriere Sulphur City stars vs South Castries Lions Cricket July 2 10:00 PM IST

<h2><strong>SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team And Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the nineteenth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City stars will lock horns with South Castries at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs SCL match will start at 10 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between Soufriere Sulphur City stars vs South Castries Lions will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 10:00 PM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><h2><strong>SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Top Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>N Leo, J Charles(VC), D Sammy(C), C Callendar, S Mesmain, T Simon, A Antonie, D Didier, X Gabriel, W Prospere, K Prospere <p></p> <p></p><strong>Soufriere Sulphur City stars vs South Castries Lions Full Squad List</strong> <p></p><p class="swift-in-viewport"><b>SSCS</b>: Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Grassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere</p> <p></p><p class="swift-in-viewport"><b>SCL</b>: Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose</p> <p></p> <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SSCS Dream11 Team / SCL Dream11 Team/ <strong>Soufriere Sulphur City stars</strong> Dream11 Team/ <b>South Castries Lions</b> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>