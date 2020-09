ST vs MAK Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis Ainak Knights Shpageeza T20 League Match, 2:30 PM IST September 9, Wednesday

ST vs MAK Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis Ai

ST vs MAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Shpageeza T20 League game between Boost Defenders and Band-e-Amir Dragons on Tuesday (September 8) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Boost Defenders lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For Band-e-Amir Dragons, S Ashraf took four wickets. In response, Band-e-Amir Dragons rode on fifties from U Ghani and A Afghan to seal the deal with nine wickets and 30 balls to spare. The Shpageeza T20 League will end on September 16.

ST vs MAK TOSS: 2:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

ST vs MAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Abdullah Mazari (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi (vc), Najeeb Tarakai, Nasir Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad

ST vs MAK Squads

ST: Zubaid Akbari, Shabir Noori, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Karim Sadiq, Wahedullah Shafaq, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Qais Ahmad, Zahid Khan

MAK: Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad

