ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s ST-W vs MR-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL terrific Tuesday, Melbourne Renegades Women will take Sydney Thunder Women in match no. 44 at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Rebel WBBL ST-W vs MR-W match will begin at 1.35 PM IST – November 17 in India. Sydney Thunder have had a decent season so far. They are currently placed at the 4th spot on the points table, having won four out of 10 matches they played with 10 points in their bag. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades need a win more desperately than their opposition, as they are having a poor season. They have only won two out of 10 matches they played and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 44 – ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Tips, ST-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs, ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 44 toss between Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 1 PM IST – November 17 in India.

Time: 1.35 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

ST-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Heather Knight (C), Sophie Molineux (vc), Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington

ST-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Amy Yates, Lea Tahuhu.

ST-W vs MR-W Squads

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Samantha Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu and Courtney Webb.

