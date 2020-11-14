ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 36: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Match at Sydney Showground Stadium 1.35 PM IST November 14 Saturday

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s ST-W vs MS-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: In the another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL super Saturday, Melbourne Stars Women will take Sydney Thunder Women in match no. 36 at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Rebel WBBL ST-W vs MS-W match will begin at 1.35 PM IST – November 14 in India. It promises to be a cracker of a game of cricket when the top-ranked team of the tournament, the Melbourne Stars, will be playing against the team that is placed just below them, the Sydney Thunder. Both these teams have had a neck to neck competition in this tournament and will want to prove their supremacy by registering a win on Saturday. In the eight matches, they have been a part of, the Melbourne Stars Women have won as many as 5 games, with the remaining three ending in no result due to rains. Sydney Thunder Women, on the other hand, have won four and lost two of the 8 matches that they have played, with two matches washed down due to rains. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 36 – ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Tips, ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs, ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 36 toss between Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 1 PM IST – November 14 in India.

Time: 1.35 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

ST-W vs MS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tahila Wilson

Batsmen: Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Sammy-jo Johnson, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver (VC)

Bowlers: Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Alana King

ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Anna Lanning, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Alana King.

ST-W vs MS-W Squads

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Samantha Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Anna Lanning.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.