STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra 1.45 PM IST December 11 Friday

STA vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s STA vs HEA at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In the second match of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. The Big Bash League – Stars vs Heat T20 match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – December 11. Glenn Maxwell, after a brilliant limited-overs series against India, will be looking to lead from the front for the Stars. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat will be led by Chris Lynn who spent the whole 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on the bench for the Mumbai Indians. Apart from Maxwell, Melbourne Stars are filled with the national team stars like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. They also have Ben Dunk in their line-up who is a T20 freelancer and can rip apart any bowling attack. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STA vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 11.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

STA vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (VC), Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin

STA vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Dan Lawrence, Jim Pierson (WK), Xavier Bartlett, Simon Milenko, Ben Laughlin, Matt Kuhnemann, Jack Wood/Connor Sully.

STA vs HEA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Fletcher (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Dilbar Hussain, Tom O Connell.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Simon Milenko, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

