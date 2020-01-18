Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 41 STA vs SCO: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in AuSTAalia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 10:00 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (C), Mitchell Marsh (VC), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jhye Richardson

STA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jonathan Merlo

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Options: Mitchell Marsh, Hilton Cartwright

Squads

Perth Scorchers Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Jaron Morgan, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson

Melbourne Stars Squad: Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris

