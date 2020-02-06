Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Challenger STA vs THU: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:40 PM (IST).

Time: 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb

Batsmen Marcus Stoinis (C), Alex Hales (VC), Callum Ferguson, Nic Maddinson

Allrounders – Nathan Coulter Nile, Chris Morris, Daneil Sams

Bowlers Adam Sampa, Daniel Worral, Jonathan Cook

STA vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (WK), Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf.

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton/Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendon Doggett

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Alex Hales, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Options: Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton(w), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Nathan McAndrew

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell(c), Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain

