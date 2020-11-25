Cricket South Africa has signed a deal with Star India giving the broadcaster its media rights for Asia, Middle East and North Africa till 2023-24 season. As per the agreement, Star will have exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums including all India tours to South Africa in this period.

The association will commence with England’s tour to South Africa starting November 27.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender said, “There are few social events on the South African sporting calendar that rally our fans up as much the cricket-showdown between South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, so we wholeheartedly welcome this agreement with Star India. Knowing that the sport reaches millions of people all over the world, which is now further amplified by this Star deal, will see our Protea teams even more powered up to impress fans and to outperform their rivals! We look forward to partnering with Star India and to delivering wicket-smashing cricket until the end of the 2023/24 season!”

Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, Indian Premier League among others.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Cricket South Africa. This alliance fortifies our commitment to cricket and our belief in the significance of sport in Star India’s consumer proposition. South Africa has some of the most highly recalled Cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024,” said Sanjog Gupta, CEO Sports, Star India said in a media statement.

The agreement will cover all international cricket matches played by the South African men’s cricket team. As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises of 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising of three Tests and three T20Is.

The agreement will also cover women’s international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA’s domestic men’s franchise matches.