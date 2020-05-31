The COVID-19 pandemic has put a full stop to many sporting events across the globe leaving numerous fans starved for live content. In its endeavour to keep viewers and fans engaged with the sport they love, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster, has decided to broadcast some of the greatest matches from the Vivo IPL in a special series IPL Rivalries that will run for the entire month of June. Beginning June 1st, 2020, fans can watch full reruns of the matches on the Star Sports network from Monday to Friday at 3 PM IST.

Some of the exciting clashes to watch out for are below:

IPL 2008, Match 8, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

A late assault from Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh threatened to spoil the party for Chennai Super Kings’ first home game, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side held their nerve to clinch a thrilling six-run win against Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of the IPL 2008. Put into bat, a brilliant 104-run partnership between Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina powered CSK to an imposing 208/5 in their 20 overs. Dhoni laid the finishing touching to the innings clobbering four boundaries and a six in his 16-ball 30. During the chase, MI nearly overhauled the target with Nayar’s dazzling unbeaten 20-ball 45 that was laced with six fours and a solitary six. Bhajji too tonked three massive sixes and a four to take MI closer to the victory line, but the resilient CSK bowling attack kept bowling tight lines and gave their fans a victory to cherish at home. Joginder Sharma and Muttiah Muralitharan both walked away with 2 wickets each.

IPL 2008, Match 1, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Brendan McCullum announced the arrival of the IPL at the world stage in the opening game of the league in 2008 when he blasted his way to an epic 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Put into bat, McCullum walked in with captain Sourav Ganguly as his opening partner and began his blitzkrieg that gave T20 cricket a new dimension. The New Zealand star smashed a whopping 13 towering sixes and 10 boundaries in his unbeaten 73-ball stay at the crease that helped KKR register a thumping 140-run against the home side. RCB were no match for KKR as they were all back in the hut for 83 in 15.1 overs. Ajit Agarkar was the pick of the bowlers with 3/25 in his 4 overs, while Ashok Dinda and Ganguly chipped in with 2 wickets apiece.

IPL 2018, Match 24, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

It was an MS Dhoni spectacle for the CSK faithful who travelled to nearby Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru and witnessed runs galore from Thala in an IPL 2018 clash against RCB. Chasing a mammoth 206 that came on the back of AB de Villiers’ 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53 was never going to be easy. What made the chase tough for CSK was that Suresh Raina (8), Sam Billings (11) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) all departed to the pavilion in no time. From 50/1 after five overs, Chennai were down to 107/4 after 13 overs and that’s when Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni went on the offensive as the duo notched up 44 runs in the next 3 overs. Rayudu and Dhoni stitched a match-winning 101 runs for the fifth wicket that took the game away from the opposition. Rayudu, who contributed a staggering 82 off 53, departed in the 18th over, before Dhoni finished things off with a gigantic six as CSK chased down the target with two balls to spare. Dhoni’s stunning 34-ball 70 was laced with 7 sixes and one boundary.

IPL 2019, Match 47, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

A victory KKR fans will remember for a long time, and what made it sweeter is that it came at home Eden Gardens a victory in IPL 2019 that helped sealed a memorable 34-run win over eventual champions Mumbai Indians. Put into bat, KKR were off to a flier with the opening duo of Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill forging 96 runs inside the 10 overs. Then it was the Dre Russ show as the Jamaican took the MI bowling attack to the cleaners. Russell smashed 8 huge sixes and six boundaries in his belligerent 40-ball 80* to help KKR to a whopping 232/2 in 20 overs. During the chase, Hardik Pandya almost took the game away from their grasp with his knock of 91 coming in just 34 balls but the required run rate had climbed a bit too much, leaving MI fall way short of the target. Russell worked his mojo with the ball picking up two crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and his West Indies team-mate Evin Lewis.

IPL 2019, Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

In another high-scoring thriller, Rishabh Pant blazed away to an unbeaten 27-ball 78 that helped power Delhi Capitals to a scintillating 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. Put into bat, DC were at a precarious 29/2 in the 4th over. However, Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan resurrected the innings as the duo piled on 83 runs for the third wicket that brought DC back into the game. Pant mercilessly punished the Mumbai bowlers as he bludgeoned 7 sixes and as many boundaries during his stay at the crease. The young wicketkeeper was brutal on Hardik Pandya, whom he hammered for two sixes and a four in the 16th over to start the destruction and then spared none. Courtesy Pant’s brutal knock, DC finished at 213/6 in their 20 overs. During the chase, Yuvraj Singh’s valiant 53 went in vain as the star all-rounder received no support from the other end. MI folded for 176 in 19.2 overs with Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma emerging as the pick of the DC bowlers with 2 wickets apiece.

