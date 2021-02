Stats Attack: India Register Win Under Two Days For 2nd Time in History; Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin S

Team India registered a historic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Thursday. It was the first Test match at the refurbished Motera Stadium which is now renamed after India’s current Prime Minister. The iconic stadium has a capacity of 132000 people. India dominated the visitors and beat them on the second day of the Test match to create history.

In the first two sessions on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England were just restricted on just 81.

Chasing a target of 49 runs, Indian openers decided to play with an attacking approach to guide the hosts to a comfortable win. Rohit Sharam remained unbeaten on 25 runs while Shubman Gill scored 15*.

Axar Patel, who was playing his second Test match was named Man of the Match for picking his maiden 10-wicket haul. Axar finished the match with 11 wickets as he scalped 6 in the first innings and 5 in the second.

Here are some interesting stats from the third Test match between India and England