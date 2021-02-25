Team India registered a historic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Thursday. It was the first Test match at the refurbished Motera Stadium which is now renamed after India's current Prime Minister. The iconic stadium has a capacity of 132000 people. India dominated the visitors and beat them on the second day of the Test match to create history. <p></p> <p></p>In the first two sessions on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England were just restricted on just 81. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a target of 49 runs, Indian openers decided to play with an attacking approach to guide the hosts to a comfortable win. Rohit Sharam remained unbeaten on 25 runs while Shubman Gill scored 15*. <p></p> <p></p>Axar Patel, who was playing his second Test match was named Man of the Match for picking his maiden 10-wicket haul. Axar finished the match with 11 wickets as he scalped 6 in the first innings and 5 in the second. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some interesting stats from the third Test match between India and England <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>This is the second time when India won a Test match in just 2 days. Earlier, they beat Afghanistan in 2018 by an innings and 262 runs under two days.</li> <p></p> <li>Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth India bowlers to claim 400 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in just 77 Tests, which is the fastest by an Indian and second in the overall list. The top on the list is spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who claimed 400 wickets in 72 Tests.</li> <p></p> <li>England registered their lowest-ever score against India as they were restricted for just 81 runs in the second innings.</li> <p></p> <li>Axar Patel, who was playing his second Test, picked is currently sitting atop in the list of most wickets in a Day-Night Test.</li> <p></p> <li>Axar also became the second Indian spinner after Ashwin to pick a wicket on the first ball of the innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Zack Crawley on a golden duck on the first ball of the second innings.</li> <p></p> <li>With the win, Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain on home soil. Kohli has now won 22 Test matches in India while former India skipper MS Dhoni-led the Asian giants to 21 wins.</li> <p></p> <li>In the second innings, Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the 11th time which is most by him for any batsman.</li> <p></p> <li>Joe Root enters record book with the ball as he became the bowler with fewest runs when taking 5 plus wickets in an innings: Shane Warne - 33 Anil Kumble - 30 Muttiah Muralitharan - 13 Joe Root - 8</li> <p></p></ul>