After their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home went incident-free, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani claimed on Monday the country is a safe destination to play international cricket even more than their neighbours India.

After their cricket team’s bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for a two-Test series in December thus becoming the first country to do so since the terror attacks.

However, BCCI has criticised Mani for his comments saying he’s not qualified to comment on the safety of Pakistan let alone India. “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhuman told Hindustan Times. “If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there.”

Addressing media after Pakistan completed 263-run win over Sri Lanka to win the two-Test series 1-0, Mani had said that the tour proves the country is safe and nobody should doubt their security measures.

“We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” reports quoted Mani as saying.

He continued, “No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added. The PCB chairman further urged Bangladesh — who are due to arrive in January for three T20Is and two Tests — and other cricketing nations to visit Pakistan.”