Step By Step Process To Book Tickets For IND vs AUS T20I Series

New Delhi: After a poor outing in the Asia Cup 2022, which saw the team bow out of the tournament without making it to the final, the Men in Blue will be eyeing a turnaround in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Ahead of the marquee event, the team will face Australia and South Africa in the T20I series. The Australia series is set to get underway on September 20 in Mohali.

The remaining two games will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 23 and 25 respectively. The defending champs are a force to reckon with and the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to be at the peak of their game.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the IND vs AUS T20I series are available for booking. Here’s the step-by-step process to book the tickets for the IND vs AUS T20I series.

First of all, you have to visit the official Ticket Booking website Paytm’s Insider.in. On the web homepage, Login/ Sign Up to your account dashboard. Now go to the Cricket section and then click on the IND vs AUS 1st T20I. Select the desired match ticket you want to book. Then select a stand and confirms the number of tickets. Now Proceed to Checkout & Make Payment online. After successful payment, you will receive an email and SMS of confirmation. In the last step, you have to collect the physical ticket on the below mentioned pick-up counter. Need to keep the email copy to collect the physical tickets.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis